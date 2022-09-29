iHeartRadio
Snoop Dogg's Appearance on Wheel of Fortune is HILARIOUS


Can Snoop Dogg please be on Wheel of Fortune every single night?! 

Throughout the episode, Snoop had his fellow contestants and us at home absolutely DYING over some of his guesses. He had quite a few incorrect answers, but it was just how far off he was with those responses that sent everyone over the edge. For one puzzle, he guessed, “Baking onions,” instead of the correct answer of “Baking brownies.”

He did end up guessing one of the puzzles correctly, which is great, but throwing out completely out of this world guesses is where Snoop really shines!

 

 

 

