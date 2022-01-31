SOME HAPPY MONDAY MORNING HAPPY NEWS: RIHANNA IS PREGNANT

AAAHHHHH!!! WE LOVE BABY NEWS!! Even more so when it's baby news from a celebrity that we all adore and just want the best for! Rihanna and her long time boyfriend A$AP Rocky are always known for stepping out in high fashion, but this is a different look! Rihanna is show casing a pink parka only buttoned at the top and letting her baby bump fly and decorated with some beautiful jewels! There has been SO much engagement and marriage speculation for Rihanna over the years, it is so wonderful to see her so happy! Congrats RiRi!

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Pregnant With First Child https://t.co/uMlpIYfwGI — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2022

We LOVE when our favourite musicians share precious moments from their lives. You've gotta check out this video of Drake with his son Adonis, sharing an adorable conversation where Adonis actually teaches his dad some french! What a smart little guy! Adonis' mom was born and raised in France, so it makes sense that he knows two languages, but still, super impressive!

Shrimp Gate continues on tonight's episode of The Bachelor! Last week Elizabeth made Garlic Shrimp for the whole house and this season's villain Shanae set off a fire by taking over half of what was available! Sounds like the drama keeps going and the whole thing disrupts not only the entire house, but the cocktail party ends up being cancelled while Clayton deals with the entire thing. Having a couple drinks on a Monday might not set you up for the greatest week, but I feel like this is DESTINED to be a drinking game and you take a sip every single time they say the word shrimp tonight! In the promo alone they make it to 32! HA!