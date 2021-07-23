Some New Peter's Milkshake Combos For You

Peter’s is a staple here in Calgary. Even before I moved out here everyone told me I need to go visit Peter’s for the Milkshakes and it didn’t disappoint. The problem is there are SO many different flavours for you to choose from. Sometimes it’s overwhelming and you might not know what would be great together. So earlier today I asked on our Facebook page for you to send me your favourite flavour combos. There were so many great ones so just in case you ever need new combos to try save this page and just scroll through them!