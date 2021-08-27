Someone Lost Their 8 Foot Pet Snake In Vancouver

An eight-foot Colombian boa snake has been reported missing near Granville and 14th. Owner went to sleep and awoke to missing snake. It is believed to be docile but please take care in the area and report any sightings to police.

