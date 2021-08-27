iHeartRadio
Someone Lost Their 8 Foot Pet Snake In Vancouver

snake tweet

So someone in Vancouver has lost their 8 foot snake. Yes you read that right. The Vancouver police put out a tweet warning residents to be on the look out for this 8 foot pet. Could only imagine just walking down the street and not knowing about the missing snake then see it on the sidewalk. Feel like I have had nightmares about this exact thing. Hoping that they find this person’s pet and that they bring the snake home safe.

