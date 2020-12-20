Somethings You Can Still Do These Holidays

Yes this holiday season is very different but there are still lots of things we can do. Lots of virtual concerts like the Calgary Opera. You can even still go to the Zoo and see the Zoo lights. Yes many things are closed and canceled but there still are things you can do to make this holiday season as wonderful as it can be. This year might be our most creative year yet. We are all trying to come up with ways to live our life but safely. 2020 will change the way we look at events. This might mean we continue to see virtual concerts in the future.