Dress up or just show up!

Winsport is hosting 'SPOOKTACULAR MINI-GOLF' from now until October 22 2022!

The 60 minute course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities while offering a safe Halloween activity.

Pricing is $50 for up to 5 players. Pre-booking charge is $10 with the remainder to be paid upon arrival.

If you've attended Pumpkin After Dark, you get another $5.00 off!