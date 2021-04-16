iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Staff Picks: The Platform

the platform

Have you also run out of things to watch on Netflix? Feel like we need some new suggestions or reviews. Don’t you miss Blockbuster because they use to have the staff picks. Those were great if you had NO idea what to watch. So I have decided to call Netflix and ask what they are watching. Today they suggest the Platform. I googled it and it seems that it is a Spanish Sci Fi Horror film. It looks very interesting and thought provoking. Netflix gave it 9 out of 10.

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com