Staff Picks: The Platform
Have you also run out of things to watch on Netflix? Feel like we need some new suggestions or reviews. Don’t you miss Blockbuster because they use to have the staff picks. Those were great if you had NO idea what to watch. So I have decided to call Netflix and ask what they are watching. Today they suggest the Platform. I googled it and it seems that it is a Spanish Sci Fi Horror film. It looks very interesting and thought provoking. Netflix gave it 9 out of 10.
