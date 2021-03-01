Starbucks Gets an Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso Tomorrow for SPRING

This year is just absolutely flying by, isn’t it?!

I swear it feels like just yesterday that I was blogging about Starbucks getting their Christmas drinks back in November, and suddenly we’ve blinked and it’s March and it’s almost spring and the new Starbucks beverages we can expect as soon as tomorrow are sounding like they’re going to put a lovely little pep in our steps in more ways than one!

Starbucks non-dairy beverages, including Oatly oatmilk coffee drinks, go nationwide on March 2 https://t.co/dM2BY5avAk pic.twitter.com/Js5Nn9fS6X — Tonya Garcia (@tgarcianyc) March 1, 2021

Oat milk is growing immensely in popularity and sometimes it takes certain establishments to jump on those trends. Usually being in Canada makes us the last people to get the cool new stuff, but if you didn’t know… we’re actually ahead of the curve on the oat milk trend, as the states are only now just rolling out oat milk and we’ve had it here in Canada for quite some time, hence all of the new drinks being oat milk based and absolutely delicious.

If you’re like me, you’re not plant based but you drink dairy free milk anyway, mostly for the taste, but it also doesn’t hurt the environment either. To each their own but I personally believe that oat milk is the superior plant based milk among the masses, which is why I’m so excited to inform you about these new drinks.

As of TOMORROW (March 2, 2021) Starbucks will have a couple of brand new drinks on their menu that happen to go perfectly with the weather we’re expecting in beautiful Calgary this week. Among these drinks will be an Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso and a Brown Sugar Oat Americano which will actually be exclusive to Canada. Doesn’t that make you feel SO special?

I love a good change up, especially while things are so weird… and hopefully you’re just as excited to get your hands on one of these drinks tomorrow as I am.