iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

STARBUCKS PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE IS COMING IN LESS THAN 2 WEEKS

Credit by @StarbucksCanada on IG

Starbucks Just Announced the Return of Pumpkin Spice Latte Season

 

Even though the offical Starbucks Canada Instagram Page hasn't officially confirmed when the release date is, many Starbucks employees have gone on TikTok and Instagram to share the launch date.

 

So we're gonna go off that ;) So unoffically... The Starbucks Fall menu will launch on August 30, 2022.

12

Contests

WIN MORE!