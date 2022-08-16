STARBUCKS PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE IS COMING IN LESS THAN 2 WEEKS Megan Pierson Credit by @StarbucksCanada on IG Starbucks Just Announced the Return of Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Even though the offical Starbucks Canada Instagram Page hasn't officially confirmed when the release date is, many Starbucks employees have gone on TikTok and Instagram to share the launch date. So we're gonna go off that ;) So unoffically... The Starbucks Fall menu will launch on August 30, 2022. Two Lakes You Can Cool Off In What is your favourite lake? INVITATION: A LUXURY BRIDAL EVENT IN CALGARY! This event is being compared to New York Fashion Week! Cowboys Club Is Reopening Can't wait! 4 Ways To Relax In Calgary On National Relaxation Day Today is National Relaxation Day! Here's how you can relax in #YYC THERE IS A COFFEE SHOP WAY UP ON THE 21ST FLOOR IN CALGARY! Coffee, Croissants, Calgary, yes please! This Show Takes Place In Calgary Can't wait to see this! They Found The Stolen Cool Runnings Bobsled So glad they found it! THE TOP 10 THINGS TO DO IN CANADA ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR! TripAdvisor has ranked the best excursions in Canada based on frequency of bookings! A LIST OF ALL THE NIGHT MARKETS HAPPENING IN CALGARY! Enjoy the entertainment, shopping, street food, and all the summer night vibes! 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests WIN MORE! iHeart Radio Music Festival Flyaway Contest Iliza Shlesinger Optiks International Back To School