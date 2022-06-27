Staycation Idea: Okotoks Big Rock

Okay I can’t credit for this one Tyler Hall actually told me about this! Okay so the height of the pandemic my girlfriend and I were getting really bored in her 500 sq foot apartment. Wanted to go somewhere new for a drive. One day Tyler told me about the Big Rock that is in Okotoks. So I googled it and called my girlfriend right away! For a day trip it was perfect! Honestly it is what the name says it’s a Big Rock. The story behind it is very very cool! And honestly a giant rock in the middle of a field is awesome! We walked around it for a bit and said hi to some prairie dogs. After that we decided to grab some ice cream at the diary queen in town! All in all it was a 4.5 out of 5 day trip!