Students Of Louise Dean Center Are Trying To Save Their School

It seems that some students and alumni’s of Louise Dean Center are trying to save the school! I recently just learnt about this school and it seems amazing. They are a school for young moms and expecting mothers from 9-12th grade. It gives them a place to have their children watched and also attend class. It’s a school just strictly for this reason to help moms. To be honest I’m so proud of this city to have a school like this. Now there are plans to have the building shut down but to bring the program to Jack James school. The Students want to keep the program in their own building they have now. The problem is they don’t have the money for renos. You can read more about it here on CTV.