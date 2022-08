Cineplex Movie Theatres just announced they will be offering Tuesday prices all week long.

The promotion will run from Monday, August 29 to Thursday, September 1st. All Cineplex theatres will offer Tuesday pricing for all showtimes. Offer applies to all feature film performances and all experiences, including films in 3D, IMAX®, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX, Kids Clubhouse, UltraAVX®, and VIP!