SupportLocal: Sammie Cafe

This morning I woke up with a fierce stomach growl, I was hungry. Sure, I have Eggs, Sausage, and Potatoes in the fridge but who wants to cook AND do dishes on a Friday? The sun was shining and I had a craving for a hot coffee on a cool patio. I spotted a cute cafe in Marda Loop a while ago but never had the time to stop-in for a meal. Today was the day, I made it to 'Sammie Cafe', located right on 33 avenue.

'Sammie Cafe' offers dining inside and out but with +20 weather at 9:00AM I was ready for patio. The menu is stacked with delicious options. I decided on 'All Day Brekkie' and a drip coffee.

Special shout-out to our server Ciara, who was awesome! If you're looking for a great breakfast spot with great vibes, good music, delciious food, and a great location check out 'Sammie cafe'

