SupportLocal: The Paddle Station

July 1, 2021 is when I moved to Calgary and everyone that I spoke to told me I needed to "Float The Bow". This past weekend I had some friends visiting from Ontario so I thought it might be something fun for all of us to do together.

I started googling places in Calgary that offered rentals to float the Bow and the #1 answer was The Paddle Station, I went online and booked us some Kayaks. We packed a speaker, some snacks, sunglasses, and lots of water. Click here to see the list of Rafts, SUPs, and Kayaks they offer.

The Paddle Station was so organized and everyone that was worrking was fun and so easy to engage with. After they fitted us with our Life Jackets they went through an easy-to-understand safety demonstration, and then we were on our way to the kayaks!

My friends and I enjoyed our float so much, we all highly recommend you check it out. If you are interested here is their website!



