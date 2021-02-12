iHeartRadio
Taylor Swift Rerecorded Love Story And Here Is My Reaction

Taylor swift Love Story

It’s finally here! Taylor Swift put out her recorded version of Love Story. In the lyric video she added some amazing pictures she has taken with fans over the years. Not going to lie I cried watching and listening to this! It’s like hearing the song again for the very first time. Can’t wait to hear the entire Fearless album, it’s a very exciting time to be a Taylor Swift fan! Taylor we love you and are very proud of you!

