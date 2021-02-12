Taylor Swift Rerecorded Love Story And Here Is My Reaction
My reaction to hearing @taylorswift13’s new version of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) for the first time. Amazing. - @AndrewU92 pic.twitter.com/PX3QHlgBKO— VIRGIN Radio Calgary (@VirginRadioYYC) February 12, 2021
It’s finally here! Taylor Swift put out her recorded version of Love Story. In the lyric video she added some amazing pictures she has taken with fans over the years. Not going to lie I cried watching and listening to this! It’s like hearing the song again for the very first time. Can’t wait to hear the entire Fearless album, it’s a very exciting time to be a Taylor Swift fan! Taylor we love you and are very proud of you!
Contests
-
Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy Pay Your BillsEnter for your chance to win $500! It's happening EVERY weekday morning.
-
The Weeknd TicketsListen for The Weeknd on VIRGIN Mornings with Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy all week for your chance to win FREE tickets!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!