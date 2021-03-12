Taylor Swift’s NEW VERSION of ‘Wildest Dreams’ is the Back Track in the Trailer for ‘Spirit Untamed’

OKAY SO JUST IN CASE YOU DIDN’T KNOW

I know I talk about this all the time and it’s been pretty prominent headline in entertainment news for the last little while, but Taylor Swift plans to rerecord all of her early albums… which is a treat and a half for her fans because many of us grew up with those songs, so to hear them rerecorded by her as a whole grown woman is so amazing – but the reason behind it isn’t the most fun for her.

There’s a whole bunch of legal jargon that I don’t understand well enough to get deep into, but basically because of some turbulence with the record company she originally recorded with, she doesn’t technically own the music that she recorded in her younger years. This includes her OG albums like ‘Fearless’ and ‘Speak Now’ and ‘Red’. You get the picture. So now she has ventured into the re-recording of these albums and also has decided to grace us with some bonus tracks that never made it onto the OG albums. Like what?!

Anyway, long story even longer… the first album she’s rereleasing is ‘Fearless’ which is set to drop on April 9th – but in typical Taylor fashion she’s slowly giving us a little taste in advance of the full release. She released the #TaylorsVersion of LOVE STORY aka ICONIC TRACK and now we’re getting another little tasty treat because her new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ is in the trailer for the movie Spirit Untamed which is amazing because we weren’t even meant to hear ‘Wildest Dreams’ until she released the new version of ‘1989’ but here we are living our very best lives!

Check it out here: