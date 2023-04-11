Taylor Swift Wears Symbol Of Rebirth After Split from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is single for the first time in six years after she and Joe Alwyn called it quits. Taylor appears to be telling fans that she's okay. She stepped out for the first time since the news of the break up came out wearing what is commonly referred to as a symbolism of rebirth: a butterfly.

And by the way, #TaylorSwift is going out tonight. See her first outing since Joe Alwyn breakup here: https://t.co/YlTvp572sO pic.twitter.com/uioh3DlxH6 — E! News (@enews) April 11, 2023

Taylor Swift is the queen of symbolism and Easter Eggs, so you have to assume that a lot of thought goes into wearing something so blatant! And even if she chose the outfit on a whim, we like to think that she's sending a message saying she's doing just fine and will be okay!