The 10 Minute Morning Meditation That Helped My Anxiety

Anxiety. Something that’s made me feel so weird to talk about or come to terms with since this past year. I guess to me I always thought when I would overthink everything, get stressed about small things, try and control situations beyond anything that was in my direct control or even try and prepare for the future by creating scenarios in my head that would map out any which way something could go, I always chalked that up to just being a “type A” personality. Then my therapist gave me a little reality check and told me that word I’m looking for is actually called *anxiety.* So hi… this is me, Kylee Anxious Roman. Honestly learning that this is what I was dealing with made things so much more manageable because I don’t know about you but if you’ve ever dealt with or deal with anxiety it comes in many different forms. Mine happens to come in the form of health anxiety where I will feel the anxiety and tension in my chest. Now I’ve been very lucky and have had the opportunity to see a therapist for the past few years who has really helped me out in dealing with the anxiety department of my life. She gave me a tool that I always thought was so hokey and weird but I was at a point in my life where I was willing to try anything because sometimes the anxiety would become all consuming. Meditation. Hollllyyy was this a game changer. I try to mediate at least a few times a week when I wake up because it truly is the best way to start your day. It calms you down, it’s a great way to wake up, it takes ten minutes of your time and then you feel quite grounded throughout the rest of the day and always have that peaceful moment to go back to and reflect on if you are stressing about something. So here’s the quick and amazing 10 minute meditation my therapist gave me that really changed the game for myself and my anxiety. I hope you dig it!