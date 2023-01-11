The Actor Who Played Data In The Goonies Won A Golden Globe

This is everything. I’m in tears watching this. A reminder that you ALWAYS have something to give and share with the world. Congrats Ke Huy Quan! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cz3g6kmZNF

Well this just made us cry! Yesterday at the Golden Globes Ke Huy Quan won! He started his career in Indiana Jones as Short Round and the Goonies as Data. He went on a 30 year break from the industry because at that time they were not hiring Asian actors. Now Ke Huy Quan is back!