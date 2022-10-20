THE ANNUAL CALGARY NEW AND USED SKI SALE IS BACK!
After a three year hiatus, the 60th Annual New and Used Ski Sale is finally back!
WHEN:
Friday October 21 2022 5PM-10PM
Saturday October 22 2022 10AM-6PM
Sunday October 23 2022 10AM-4PM
** If you are looking for the best deals, go Sunday. The price of items marked with red tags will be marked down by 50% **
COST:
Admission – $8.00
Children 16 & Under – Free!
*Free Parking*
WHERE: Max Bell Arena
Ticket proceeds will support three non-profits: the Calgary Zone of the Canadian Ski Patrol, the Calgary Ski Club and the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association.