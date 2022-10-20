iHeartRadio
THE ANNUAL CALGARY NEW AND USED SKI SALE IS BACK!


After a three year hiatus, the 60th Annual New and Used Ski Sale is finally back!

 

 

WHEN:

Friday October 21 2022  5PM-10PM

Saturday October 22 2022 10AM-6PM

Sunday October 23 2022 10AM-4PM

** If you are looking for the best deals, go Sunday. The price of items marked with red tags will be marked down by 50% **

 

COST: 

Admission – $8.00
Children 16 & Under – Free!
*Free Parking*

 

WHERE: Max Bell Arena

 

 

Ticket proceeds will support three non-profits: the Calgary Zone of the Canadian Ski Patrol, the Calgary Ski Club and the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association. 

 

