THE ANNUAL CALGARY NEW AND USED SKI SALE IS BACK!

After a three year hiatus, the 60th Annual New and Used Ski Sale is finally back!

WHEN:

Friday October 21 2022 5PM-10PM

Saturday October 22 2022 10AM-6PM

Sunday October 23 2022 10AM-4PM

** If you are looking for the best deals, go Sunday. The price of items marked with red tags will be marked down by 50% **

COST:

Admission – $8.00

Children 16 & Under – Free!

*Free Parking*

WHERE: Max Bell Arena

Ticket proceeds will support three non-profits: the Calgary Zone of the Canadian Ski Patrol, the Calgary Ski Club and the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association.