The YYC Hot Chocolate Fest just revealed its winners voted by Calgarians!

The three award categories that restaurants and cafes competed for were the Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate, and the Cup That Runneth Over award!

BEST RATED OVERALL - Master Chocolate: Bernard’s Decadent Delight

BEST SPIRITED HOT CHOCOLATE - Amato Gelato: Tira-I-Miss-U

RUNNETH OVER AWARD​ - Hexagon Cafe: Oreo Brownie Hot Chocolate