The Biggest ‘Winners’ in Calgary is Opening Soon and This Feels like a Dream

As if SouthCentre Mall isn’t already the most fun?!

If you’re anything like me, you love a lot of things. You love your friends and your family, you love eating good food and having drinks with friends, you love Koala bears (random I know but I really do love them)… but you LOVE love going to winners. Yeah, a double love, because it’s literally the best.

It’s just always such an exciting adventure, because you could find nothing you like… or everything you’ve ever wanted, and all of the locations have something new and cool to offer. Like you could hit up two different Winner’s stores in one day and find completely different stuff at both of them, because that’s just how Winners works. Like, you want an entirely new outfit for a good price and also you want a snack and also you want some home décor? Winners. The one stop shop for literally everything.

A new Winners opening in Calgary is exciting on its own, but the fact that this particular Winners is going to be the BIGGEST one in the city? EVEN MORE EXCITING. Then, on top of that… the fact that they’re going to be employing up to 60 Calgarians during these trying times? Like, this could not possibly get any more exciting.

It’s not opening quite yet, but it’s sounding like they’re going to be doing a type of job fair to give you the opportunity to be employed by them. They’re taking applications all the way up until February 21, and our friends at the daily hive have all the info you could ever possibly need about this, and you can find that right here!

Happy job hunting and happy shopping to you, friends.