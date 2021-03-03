The Calgary Stampede is Attempting to Re Explore Stampede for 2021

Honestly, 2020 was a bit of a blow in many different ways.

The cancellation of sports hit different, and so did the cancellation of school… and any concerts that we had tickets to after the second weekend of March 2020. But, one of the most devastating blows of all had to have been the loss and cancelation of the Calgary Stampede.

It was weird, mostly because even as the world shut down and locked up around us and we had our masks on and couldn’t be near each other or exceed 6 people per table, but for some reason there was a deep rooted hopefulness within all of us that somehow some way Calgary would find a way to make it happen.

I mean, when reality set in I think the realization that the cowboy’s tent would be literally impossible to navigate that early into this pandemic was pretty quick to come about for all of us, but that didn’t make it any less sad. Still to this day a lot of events are being cancelled or postponed indefinitely but they have announced that they’re giving it their best shot to make it happen in a very unique and socially distanced way.

Now that we’ve found our footing in this pandemic, or at least are on our way to finding it… it may be easier to find a way to make this happen. I mean, I assume the grandstand will have to be virtual, but it’s better than it not happening whatsoever. Even the beer gardens and tents could probably find their way to work with tables of six, although the way I’m picturing it is still pretty rowdy… and also as if the line to get into the tents wasn’t long enough. Imagine them with limited capacity.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the Calgary Stampede comes up with when it comes to reimagining the stampede, and we’re totally here for it. Fingers crossed we can make it work!