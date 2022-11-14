The Calgary Zoo's Baby Gorilla Plays in the Snow for the First Time!

Well isn't this just the most precious thing of all time?! The zoo's seven month old Baby Gorilla Eyare had her first experience in the snow over the weekend!

Recent weather has given Eyare her first encounter with snow! ❄️ The Gorilla Care Team spent the season's first snow day building engaging enrichment in the indoor gorilla habitat. ⛄ #YYCGorillaBaby #YYCGorillaGossip pic.twitter.com/aRq73tP7wO — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) November 12, 2022

Eyare was born on April 20, 2022, the 10th gorilla to be born at the Calgary Zoo!