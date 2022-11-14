iHeartRadio
The Calgary Zoo's Baby Gorilla Plays in the Snow for the First Time!


Well isn't this just the most precious thing of all time?! The zoo's seven month old Baby Gorilla Eyare had her first experience in the snow over the weekend! 

 

 

Eyare was born on April 20, 2022, the 10th gorilla to be born at the Calgary Zoo! 

 

