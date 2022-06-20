The City of Calgary Announces Canada Day Celebration Plans

The city has announced their plans for Canada Day celebrations for next week! For the first time in three years large gatherings will be held through out the city, in not one, but three big parties! There will be three main downtown locations for events on July 1, including Fort Calgary, Olympic Plaza and St. Patrick’s Island Park There will be a Canada Day fireworks display from the Municipal Building (800 Macleod Trail S.E.) at 11 p.m.

Events include:

An Indigenous Showcase and Powwow at Fort Calgary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a focus on education and reconciliation with Indigenous leader and Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad;

An all-Canadian lineup of musical performances at the TD Canada Day Stage from 3 to 11 p.m., with rock band Sloan headlining at 9:45 p.m.;

Live, outdoor ArtsXpeditions performances from Arts Commons on the Olympic Plaza stage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

Family-friendly entertainment throughout St. Patrick’s Island Park on three different stages from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is the day before summer and while we're all excited to hit the beach, a warning has been issued for a Calgary area swimming spot! Alberta Health Services has issued an advisory for Chestermere Lake, saying there's a high ammount of fecal bacteria in the water. Officials The public is advised not to swim or walk through the shallow parts of the water near the beach areas of Anniversary Park Beach, Cove Park Beach and Sunset Park Beach. Swimming in water contaminated with fecal bacteria can cause you to get really sick, so definitely stay away until that advisory is lifted!

The good news is, there's a lot of other places you can go to keep cool as the city opened a bunch of spray parks on the weekend. Variety Spray Park, Valleyview Spray Park, Canmore Spray Park, Rotary Spray Park, theRiley Park Wading Pool and a brand new spray park in Somerset are now open!