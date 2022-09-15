THE CITY OF CALGARY IS HOSTING A YOUTH (15-24) JOB FAIR!

The City of Calgary is hosting a job fair for anyone between the ages of 15 and 24.

The jobs available will be full-time, part-time, and seasonal.

Step one, drop by the Youth Employment Centre and register to meet with an employment counsellor.

Employers will be interviewing youth ages 15-24 for full time, part time and seasonal staff on October 14.



Drop-in to the Youth Employment Centre to register to meet with an Employment Counsellor and learn more. @cityofcalgary https://t.co/1ZHcgwXnQU pic.twitter.com/Bvh5i0h0Ab — Youth Employment Centre (YEC) (@yec_calgary) September 14, 2022

Step two, get pre-screened by an employment counsellor.

Step three, show up to the hiring fair on October 14, at the Alberta Trade Centre, 2nd floor (315 10th Avenue SE)