THE CITY OF CALGARY IS HOSTING A YOUTH (15-24) JOB FAIR!

The City of Calgary is hosting a job fair for anyone between the ages of 15 and 24. 

 

The jobs available will be full-time, part-time, and seasonal. 

 

Step one, drop by the Youth Employment Centre and register to meet with an employment counsellor. 

 

 

Step two, get pre-screened by an employment counsellor. 

 

Step three, show up to the hiring fair on October 14, at the Alberta Trade Centre, 2nd floor (315 10th Avenue SE)

