The City Put Together A Map Of Outdoor Rinks

calgary rinks

One of the best things to do right now is go ice skating! The city has put out a map of public outdoor rinks you can skate on! Feel like that’s the toughest part is finding one if you don’t know where one is. I’ve been thinking about breaking out the ol skates and going around the rink. By ol skates I mean ol skates I can’t remember the last time I skated. One upside of this year is that we are doing things we love to do but haven’t for a while.

