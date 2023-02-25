The Dog Bella Ramsey Adopted In Calgary Was On The Last Of Us Set

While filming #TheLastofUs star @BellaRamsey adopted "Skipper" who became a show runner of sorts🥹 If you're thinking of getting a puppy consider getting a rescue reach out to Albertans like Belinda Morrison of @RescueCb on a mission to save dogs by finding the perfect match🐶 pic.twitter.com/ijOWWN0S6i

Skipper we love you! A couple of weeks ago we found out that Bella Ramsey adopted a dog while staying here in Calgary from CB Rescue! When we talked to Belinda from CB she said Skipper would go on set! Finally we get to see little Skipper on the set of The Last Of Us.