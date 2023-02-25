iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

The Dog Bella Ramsey Adopted In Calgary Was On The Last Of Us Set


skipper

Skipper we love you! A couple of weeks ago we found out that Bella Ramsey adopted a dog while staying here in Calgary from CB Rescue! When we talked to Belinda from CB she said Skipper would go on set! Finally we get to see little Skipper on the set of The Last Of Us. 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com