The Ellen Degeneres Show Is Coming to an End after 19 Years on the Air

THIS YEAR HAS BEEN HARD ENOUGH, CAN YOU NOT TAKE ELLEN AWAY FROM US?!

If you’re anything like me, you absolutely adore Ellen Degeneres. You love her views on life, her interview skills, her creativity and comedic knack, her ability to help us get to know the people she has on her show in a way we never could because of the level of comfortability she always find a way of bringing them no matter what.

BREAKING: The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after 18 years on the air. https://t.co/wA4zgl8NXw pic.twitter.com/xJVjySdZbi — E! News (@enews) May 12, 2021

It has unfortunately just been announced that after 19 years on the air, The Ellen Show will be no more. My goodness, this is such sad news. Apparently the decision was Ellen’s to make, which kind of makes it an easier pill to swallow, but it’s definitely a harsh blow nonetheless.

I mean, I know a lot of people in this day and age don’t have cable, and these things are probably not going to be so few and far between as main stream media advances at the rate that it has been. That being said, we will definitely miss even just the youtube clips and the tidbits of videos and interviews that get released on the internet.

Obviously after a year like the one we’ve had, reality TV and live shows have been different than ever before because of COVID protocols, so it’s not completely unexpected, but it’s still very very sad.

Apparently the reason the show is going away has nothing to do with the ratings fall that was experienced after some allegations were made against the way the crew was being treated behind the scenes, so that is good to hear.

I think it’s safe to say that Ellen will likely be able to enjoy a lengthy and lovely retirement, and she will be greatly missed.