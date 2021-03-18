The Famous Tim Horton’s Mini Egg Donut is Back, Baby!

Tim Horton’s has done it again, brother.

Honestly, I feel like as adults we all kind of pick and choose what we’re going to “allow” ourselves to eat. Like, if you’re anything like me you don’t make a regular donut stop every day, as much as you’d likely love to. That’s why when things like this come out it’s all the more exciting because it’s like a treat that you don’t usually have! Also, when things like this come around only once a year, they’re pretty much impossible to say no to, right?

You may remember these bad boys from last year at Tim Horton’s. This is the best time of year because basically any place that offers any type of baked good in any way shape or form finds a way to somehow incorporate mini eggs into at least one of their recipes… and they’re always SO good. It would likely be extremely hard to find anyone on earth who has tasted a mini egg and didn’t enjoy it. There’s not many things left that most people agree on, but I think it’s safe to say that most people likely agree on mini eggs.

Pick up your Cadbury Mini Egg Dream donuts at Tim Hortons 426 Danforth Ave. to enjoy at home with your family for the Easter weekend. Learn more LOCATIONS: 647-330-TIMS @SkipTheDishes @UberEats #Toronto pic.twitter.com/x6ZNJ2y8sG — MyTimHortons (@MyTimHortons) April 11, 2020

Now that you’re aware, the Tim Horton’s locations that you pass by on a daily basis are likely going to start sticking out like a sore thumb, but it’s only a good thing since stopping in only means a well-deserved taste of one of these mini egg donuts that will definitely only be available for a limited time only. I feel like the only thing stressful about them is going to be deciding how to go about eating them… like do you pick the mini eggs off? Or just eat it one bite at a time?

To each their own, and we can figure it out sooner than later since these tasty treats are available now.