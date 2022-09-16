The First Asian Person To Play In The NHL Lived In Calgary

This is an incredible story about the very first person of colour to be a hockey player in the NHL. Larry Kwong is a legend. Fun fact he also lived most of his life here in Calgary. Larry Kwong on March 13th 1948 played his first and last NHL game with the New York Rangers. But that game will go down in history. He became the first person of colour and the first person of Asian decent to play in the NHL. Larry Kwong’s family is now trying to get him inducted into the hockey hall of fame! You can sign the petition here.