THE FIRST LOOK AT THE BARBIE MOVIE

We have been waiting for what feels like FORVER to finally see more than just a photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling and the time is finally now!! The movie is about a less than perfect Barbie Doll who leaves Barbieland to try to find love in the real world. It'll be out in July of 2023 and I for one can't WAIT!

🚨 The official teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/WQcTGHt69t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022