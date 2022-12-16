THE FIRST LOOK AT THE BARBIE MOVIE

iHeartRadio
We have been waiting for what feels like FORVER to finally see more than just a photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling and the time is finally now!! The movie is about a less than perfect Barbie Doll who leaves Barbieland to try to find love in the real world. It'll be out in July of 2023 and I for one can't WAIT!

 

 

 

 

