The ‘Friends’ Reunion is Officially out for Our Viewing Pleasure on May 27th

Oh baaaaaby.

To be fair, I did steal the “could this be any more exciting” joke from Ms. Jennifer Aniston or should I say Rachel Greene herself.

This is the kind of good news we need right now amidst all of the chaos, and though a lot of the tv shows and movies we’ve been waiting for have seen quite the delay because of, well, a worldwide pandemic… things are finally starting to get back to normal and with that comes the very exciting announcement that the ‘friends’ reunion we’ve been waiting for will be hitting HBO Max on May 27th… safe to say we’ll be counting down the days and they’re going to pass very slowly.

HBO Max is an American streaming service, but it’s connected with Crave TV so if you have Crave you should be able to access the show no matter what. And, also… if you lived through the 2010’s – you know how to find just about anything on the internet, if you know what I mean. That sounded creepy, but you know how to find links is all I’m saying.

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to tell us the news today, and honestly if you’re anything like me, you couldn’t be more excited.

The #Friends reunion special will air on HBO Max on May 27.



Special guests include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. pic.twitter.com/drjev9uQSl — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 13, 2021

There’s always backlash that comes with things like this, and there will always be people who say that it’s just not as good as the original… but seeing where all of the ‘friends’ ended up is going to be so wildly entertaining. Kind of like when we got a little taste of ‘Gilmore Girls’ after all those years. It’s just so awesome to find out where the characters that we know and love have found themselves in the imaginary world of television that we find ourselves getting oh so attached to.

Let the countdown begin.