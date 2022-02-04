The Full List of Calgarians Competing at the Winter Games
I am an absolute Olympic NUT, specifically the Winter Games! I know I'm going to lose a lot of sleep over the next couple of weeks, staying up way too late to watch our country compete on the world stage! It's just SO incredibly exciting! And while we can't wait to cheer on all of Team Canada, it's kind of cool to know that there are a ton of Calgarians and Albertans that are on the team! Here's a list of Calgary Athletes to watch out for! To find out when they'll be competing, check the full schedule here and the broadcast schedule here!
Alpine Skiing: Trevor Philp
Biathlon: Megan Bankes
Christian Gow
Scott Gow
Adam Runnalls
Freestyle Skiiing: Noah Bowman
Amy Fraser
Brendan Mackay
Men’s Hockey: Mat Robinson
Former Flames (Not Calgarians, but associated with the team): Corban Knight
Ben Street
Tyler Wotherspoon
Luge: Makena Hodgson
Justin Smith
Skeleton: Blake Enzie
Ski Cross: Brady Leman
Ski Jumping: Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes
Alexandria Loutitt
Matthew Soukup
Abigail Strate
Snowboard: Brooke D’Hondt
Speed Skating (Long Track): Ted-Jan Bloeman
Gilmore Junio
Brooklyn McDougall
Albertans at the Olympics
Alpine Skiing: Erik Read (Canmore)
Bobsleigh: Christine de Bruin (Stony Plain)
Melissa Lotholz (Barrhead)
Dawn Richardson Wilson (Edmonton)
Christopher Spring (Priddis)
Curling: Mark Kennedy (St. Albert)
John Morris (Canmore)
Geoff Walker (Edmonton)
Men’s Hockey: Daniel Carr (Leduc)
Adam Tambellini (Edmonton)
Matt Tomkins (Sherwood Park)
Snowboard: Brooke Voigt (Fort Mac)
Madison Pearman (Ponoka)