The Full List of Calgarians Competing at the Winter Games

I am an absolute Olympic NUT, specifically the Winter Games! I know I'm going to lose a lot of sleep over the next couple of weeks, staying up way too late to watch our country compete on the world stage! It's just SO incredibly exciting! And while we can't wait to cheer on all of Team Canada, it's kind of cool to know that there are a ton of Calgarians and Albertans that are on the team! Here's a list of Calgary Athletes to watch out for! To find out when they'll be competing, check the full schedule here and the broadcast schedule here!

Alpine Skiing: Trevor Philp

Biathlon: Megan Bankes

Christian Gow

Scott Gow

Adam Runnalls

Freestyle Skiiing: Noah Bowman

Amy Fraser

Brendan Mackay

Men’s Hockey: Mat Robinson

Former Flames (Not Calgarians, but associated with the team): Corban Knight

Ben Street

Tyler Wotherspoon

Luge: Makena Hodgson

Justin Smith

Skeleton: Blake Enzie

Ski Cross: Brady Leman

Ski Jumping: Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes

Alexandria Loutitt

Matthew Soukup

Abigail Strate

Snowboard: Brooke D’Hondt

Speed Skating (Long Track): Ted-Jan Bloeman

Gilmore Junio

Brooklyn McDougall

Albertans at the Olympics

Alpine Skiing: Erik Read (Canmore)

Bobsleigh: Christine de Bruin (Stony Plain)

Melissa Lotholz (Barrhead)

Dawn Richardson Wilson (Edmonton)

Christopher Spring (Priddis)

Curling: Mark Kennedy (St. Albert)

John Morris (Canmore)

Geoff Walker (Edmonton)

Men’s Hockey: Daniel Carr (Leduc)

Adam Tambellini (Edmonton)

Matt Tomkins (Sherwood Park)

Snowboard: Brooke Voigt (Fort Mac)

Madison Pearman (Ponoka)