The Government of Canada is Designating March 11th 2021 as a National Day of Observance for COVID-19

When anniversaries come up, they have a way of making you feel a whole lot of feelings. I honestly believe this is because any anniversary ever is recognized because a year of anything is hard. A year of marriage, of dating, of friendship… a year anniversary of a loss or a death, or in this case a year of one of the most bizarre and terrifying things any of us will ever experience in this life time. Covid-19.

The anniversary of COVID happening in Canada is among us, and it was around right now that we all started to realize that things were going to be changing for the foreseeable future. I don’t think any of us really knew that it would last THIS long, take THIS severe and intense of a toll, take the lives of THIS many people, and turn our lives upside down with THIS kind of severity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement announcing a National Day of Observance for #COVID19: https://t.co/OTTlS6qeyx — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) March 8, 2021

I think a lot of us are feeling the wrath of this year in so many different ways. I mean, if you’re like me you have more grey hair than you ever have before in your life and your level of ability to handle bad news has upped itself more than you ever thought it would.

I don’t need to sit here and reiterate to you how horrifically strange this past year has been, but I am just here to remind you that if you want to take tomorrow to feel it, you should. To recognize, acknowledge and reflect the quite literal madness that we’ve endured, and pat your self on the back for getting through it.

The light at the end of the tunnel is near, and mid-March will always make you feel a little wary I bet, and this is a story that we will be told again and again and again, and we’ve been a part of it.