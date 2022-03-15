98.5 VIRGIN RADIO EXPERIENCE

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival



June 24 - 26, 2022

Prince's Island Park

Featuring Bill Burr, David Spade, Whitney Cummings, Donnell Rawlings & more!

Pre Sale starts Thursday, March 17 at 10:00AM.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 18 at 10:00AM. Click HERE for more details.

Tickets starting at $65.00, plus service charges.

18+ No Minors.



