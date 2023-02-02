iHeartRadio
The Greatest Frozen Pizza is about to be pulled from stores in Canada


I almost don’t want to share this news to prevent hoarding competition, but Nestle says they will be stopping the sale of their frozen products in Canada and that includes DELISSIO PIZZAS.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Legit the GOAT of the frozen pizza variety, this is a heartbreaker. The company’s other products like Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine will also no longer be sold in Canada in about 6 months time.

Nestle says they’ll be focusing on their other products in Canada like their candy and coffee. My family probably consumes one of these every couple of weeks, so if you know a frozen pizza that rivals them, let me know! 

