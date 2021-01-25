The ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ Museum Just Closed and You Can Buy The Items Online

I mean, COVID has forced a ton of businesses to close that we never ever thought would see their dying day… and this is just one that can get added to the list.

I know this isn’t local by any means, but if you’ve taken a family vacation to Niagara Falls at any point in your life… chances are you at least walked by this joint if you didn’t take the time to go inside. It was actually one of the coolest places ever. Clifton Hill is the name of a street in Niagara Falls where there are a ton of attractions that tourists can enjoy while doing their exploring of the (at one point) highly populated area.

It was actually wild how many people this hill would see in the summer pre COVID. I used to work at several of the attractions on this hill as I went to school in Niagara Falls and needed a part time job on the side. The inside of the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ museum is actually super cool, and I’m genuinely sad to see a gem that was standing for so long have to close its doors because of COVID – 19.

Niagara Falls' Guinness museum auctions off giant pinball game and more https://t.co/ZjSfLHXLhw pic.twitter.com/kHAruFheMP — CTV News (@CTVNews) January 24, 2021

I can only assume that entire strip that was one a year round carnival has seen brighter days, and this likely won’t be the first establishment to close its doors forever… but with the closing of these doors means they have to see the insides of the museum, and you could totally win here!

They’re getting rid of everything. A massive pinball machine, a (nonfunctioning, I hope) electric chair… if it was in the museum it’s likely for sale so if you’re looking to make your house the life of the party once that’s legal again… look no further.

Sad to see it go, but glad to have some memories. Hopefully you were able to see it in person at one point or another, too.