The Indigenous Ally Toolkit


AllyToolKit

September 30th marks Truth and Reconciliation Day, a day to acknowledge the 150,000 Indigenous Children affected by Residential Schools in Canada and the generations who continue to cope with the trauma associated with them. It was proclaimed a National Holiday yesterday, but it's not a day to "celebrate" or "relax". It's a day to take one of the biggest steps to reconciliation: education.

The Calgary Foundation is an amazing organization that inspires philanthropy and works to support the current and future needs of people in our community. They have put together a Ally Toolkit that is incredible helpful and a great step in learning more about the Indigenous People that make up Treaty 7. You'll learn more about the Kainai, Siksika, Piikani, Stoney Nakoda, TsuuT’ina and Metis peoples and the best possible ways you can lend your support. You read the whole thing here.  It also includes a Truth and Reconciliation Resource Guide and Toolkit. 

Be sure to follow The Calgary Foundation to learn about the events taking place around Moh-kins-tsis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

