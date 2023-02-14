The Last of Us Behind the Scenes Pics you NEED to see!

The Last of Us just keeps getting better and better. With ever episode, we're learning more and more about the incredible work that was put in by hard working Albertans.

Episode 5 featured a scene that took place on a dilapidated cul-de-sac outside of Kansas City and while a lot of the series takes place using already existing amenities, this set was built completely by scratch. SO. IMPRESSIVE. You've gotta check out these threads featuring behind the scenes explanations of what it took to create the set.

#TLOU ep5 BTS pt1:

Our biggest set-piece required a huge cul-de-sac with 16 houses, fully controllable at night and with privacy to shoot, so we built it:

1) Back-lot site

2) Road and foundations beginning to take shape

3) On-site with scale model

4) Final build with stand-ins pic.twitter.com/l5yE3GqviU — Eben Bolter BSC (@ebenbolter) February 12, 2023

This morning on the show, we talked about how proud we are to see the hard work of so many Calgarians on display!