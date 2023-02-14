iHeartRadio
The Last of Us Behind the Scenes Pics you NEED to see!


LastOfUsBehindTheScenes

The Last of Us just keeps getting better and better. With ever episode, we're learning more and more about the incredible work that was put in by hard working Albertans.

Episode 5 featured a scene that took place on a dilapidated cul-de-sac outside of Kansas City and while a lot of the series takes place using already existing amenities, this set was built completely by scratch. SO. IMPRESSIVE. You've gotta check out these threads featuring behind the scenes explanations of what it took to create the set. 

 

 

This morning on the show, we talked about how proud we are to see the hard work of so many Calgarians on display!

 

 

