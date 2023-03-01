The Last of Us Carousel Mystery Has Been SOLVED!

The Last of Us has been full of gorgeous Alberta scenery, showcasing the incredibly diverse landscapes surrounding Calgary like the Rocky Mountains and Fish Creek Park. One of the most beautiful scenes took place in a dilapidated shopping which we now know is Northland Village Mall. Ellie's friend Riley takes her to explore spaces she's never experienced in her Quarantine Zone Existence and that includes taking a ride on a gloriously lit carousel! Which sparked a HUGE question: WHERE IS THAT CAROUSEL FROM?!

man. this is the shot pic.twitter.com/O5V1kpOYv9 — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) February 27, 2023

Some people thought West Edmonton Mall since some scenes were shot in Edmonton, others thought maybe the Calgary Zoo? And then a lot of people went back and forth between it being the Chinook Centre or Spruce Meadows Carousel. And it turns out: THOSE PEOPLE ARE BOTH CORRECT!

Spruce Meadows has shared the incredible history of the 82 year old "Little Beauty Merry Go Round", built in 1941 in New York. To paraphrase their amazing article, the amusement ride travelled across North America, hitting midways around New York State, Ontario and Quebec. After years in storage, it was restored in the 90's and brought to its new home at Chinook Centre! It operated there until 2018 when Spruce Meadows took it in and continued to run it for two years before it became just a decoration.

Set designers have confirmed that the carousel was dismantled at one location and re-constructed inside Northland Village Mall.

WHEW. And now we know and can sleep at night…until the next episode of The Last of Us, of course! Catch it Sunday, March 5th on HBO and Crave.