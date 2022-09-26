The Last Of Us Trailer Is Out
Finally we get the first full look at what Calgary looks like during a zombie apocalypse! Yes the trailer for the HBO show Last Of Us is finally out! This show looks amazing! Also while watching this trailer the entire time I just tried to see where in Calgary each one was filmed.