The Mean Girls Musical is Coming to Calgary

Broadway Across Canada is celebrating their 25th Anniversary of bringing incredible live musicals to fans across the country! They have just announced the first few shows for their 2024 season and I know I'm not the only one who is SUPER excited to learn that Mean Girls The Musical will be making its way to Calgary! It sounds like the stage show is super close to the movie as it is also written by Tina Fey and features your favourite characters like Cady Heron and Regina George. The show will run for 6 nights in January from January 16-21.

Announcing the 25th Anniversary Season in #Calgary and #Edmonton! Broadway’s newest season includes Hadestown, Mean Girls and Hairspray! pic.twitter.com/ec6qgks9tr — BroadwayAcrossCanada (@BACTouring) April 17, 2023

Broadway Across Canada also announced that Hadestown and Hairspray will be appearing in Calgary and are offering a three show subscription for a pretty killer price! They go on sale later this week.