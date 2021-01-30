The Mighty Ducks Show Is Coming Out March 26th

It’s happening! The Mighty Ducks series is coming to Disney Plus! All the amazing shows and movies we are able to stream is incredible and yet it feels like we have watched everything. It’s nice to see that they keep putting out new things for us to watch. So excited for this, the movies were and are still so iconic. Can’t wait to see what they do to extend the story. You know what they also need to bring back? The animated cartoon The Mighty Ducks! That was a classic! I remember collecting the toys they had from McDonalds.