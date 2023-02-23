The Moment from The Last of Us the creators DON'T want you to see!
The Last of Us is legit the BEST show on TV right now and it's been so much fun spotting all of the amazing Alberta scenery. However a few fans spotted something aside from local landmarks on Episode 6! MEMBERS OF THE FILM CREW ARE VISIBLE IN AN AERIAL SHOT!
@domineo32 The Last of Us : Season 1, Episode 6. About 15 minutes in. They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the shot. #thelastofus #hbomax #filmcrew #accident ♬ The Last of Us Theme - Epic Version - L'Orchestra Cinematique
Whoopsies! I mean, this is the most expensive HBO show ever made, so there are a lot of details that need to be taken care. We'll forgive them to missing this one little thing!
