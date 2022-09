A little boy was lost at a festival in Argentina and the whole crowd stepped up to help out! Watch this video and feel ALL the feels!

A young boy lost his dad in a crowd in Argentina.

Strangers came together to help, chanting the father's name. Then the band joined in with a song, "Eduardo, come and find Juan Cruz"



