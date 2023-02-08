THE NEW BUBLY FLAVOUR HAS BEEN REVEALED!

We just love the delicious flavours that Bubly has to offer and, darn it, don't they just come in the most gloriously colourful cans?! Michael Buble reveals the latest flavour in the Bubly Family with hilarious new commercial!

How's this hitting you?? I have to say, I'm pretty proud because I totally called it! Excited to try my favourite fruit in Bubly form when these badboys roll out on Febraury 13th!