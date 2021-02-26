The New Disney Pixar Movie Looks Adorable
Disney and Pixar are back at it again! This summer comes a movie set in Italy! Looks like it could be the next great Pixar movie. Watching this trailer made me smile the entire time! Can’t wait to see the actual movie! Very excited to watch this! Feel like every day we are running out of things to watch. My girlfriend and I just started watching New Amsterdam on Netflix. Highly recommend it if you’re looking for a medical drama. Where were we? Oh yes Luca! If this trailer doesn’t make you think of the summer I don’t know what will.
