The New Godzilla VS Kong Trailer Is Out

A trailer is out for Godzilla VS Kong. Who knew this is the movie mash up we needed? Two of the biggest monsters will fight off against each other in the new movie, this looks wild. Now I feel there might not be too much in-depth story in this movie but I know there will be tons of action! Just what we needed an action movie that we can watch right from out couch! That might be one of the best parts of this year is all the new movies that are coming out direct to streaming. We can watch all this theatre quality movies right in our homes.