The New Paw Patrol Trailer Is Out

The next blockbuster movie is here Paw Patrol. I’ve never seen an episode but I’m told that kids love this show! After watching the trailer I can see why. Not going to lie this trailer is making me want to see it. It looks incredible and a perfect story that isn’t super serious. Feel like that’s exactly what we need these days a story that isn’t super serious. Think that’s one of the best parts of this year is all the movies and tv shows we have been getting. Think it’s because there is nothing else to do so we are getting this incredible entertainment. Not going to lie though once it’s safe to hang out with all my friends and family again I probably won’t watch tv for a long time!